Kesban road to have four lanes: Ahmad Zahid

KANGAR: The Security and Development (Kesban) road from Padang Besar, Perlis to Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah along the Malaysian-Thai border over 26.2km will be constructed with four lanes, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the plan was expected to give positive impact to economic development along the road when the logistics hub in Padang Besar under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) was completed.

"Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has directed a plan be made for Perlis following a proposal to construct the Kesban road by its Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

"According to the proposal, the Kesban road which will have one lane and not be tarred, will have new infrastructure including a permanent wall, as well as a defence and security control system," Ahmad Zahid, who is also home minister told reporters here today.

He was met after breaking fast with Perlis Home Ministry staff under the "Assimilation of Noble Values Programme with the Deputy Prime Minister" in which Perlis was the 11th destination.

Also present were Azlan, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, Deputy Home Minister, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

Ahmad Zahid said the development of the Kesban road was also to improve the level of security patrol to curb smuggling and intrusion by foreigners.

He said the proposal was in line with the government's plan to open border checkpoints for 24 hours, starting on Jan 1, 2019 which would be finalised by the National Security Council soon.

According to him, the development of Kesban road was in line with national logistics policy to make the northern states, especially Perlis, as an inland port hub to facilitate the flow of goods and services to expand domestic and export trade.

"This long-term plan in the opinion of the federal government needs the commitment of the state governments. I support the plan to improve the people's economy and purchasing power," added the deputy prime minister.

He said the Kesban road development plan which was raised by Azlan about five months ago at the National Physical Development meeting, had also been disclosed to the Thai Government.

Earlier in a tazkirah, Ahmad Zahid said Muslims in Malaysia should heed the lessons from the break-up and conflict of opinions among Muslims which brought destruction as seen in the Middle East.

"We have the way to resolve differences in views but matters on the civility and etiquette should be based on Islamic teachings," he said, adding the government would not side any party on the issues besetting the Middle East now.

At the ceremony, Ahmad Zahid presented contributions to 100 orphans from Perlis in conjunction with Ramadan.

He also offered Maghrib prayers with about 1,100 guests and home ministry employees at the Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail Mosque before going to the state mosque in Arau for Isyak and Terawih prayers. — Bernama