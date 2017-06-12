Kim Jong-nam had US$120,000 in cash when assassinated

PETALING JAYA: Kim Jong-Nam (pix), the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, was holding US$120,000 (RM512,000) cash when he was killed at the KLIA2 airport in February, the Asahi Shimbun reports, citing unnamed Malaysian officials close to the investigation.

The investigation team reportedly recovered four bundles of mostly new US$100 notes in stacks of 300, as well as a laptop and two mobile phones. Since Kim Jong-Nam held a diplomatic passport, his luggage was not subjected to a thorough search at the airport.

According to the report, Kim met with a US citizen at a hotel four days before the assassination. The American, presumably, has links to an intelligence agency.

Malaysian authorities suspect Kim might have been paid for some kind of information, the source told Asahi Shimbun, adding, that the sum in question had not been withdrawn at any bank in the country prior to the assassination.

Kim Jong-Nam, 45, was murdered before boarding a plane to Macau from KLIA2 on Feb13. The investigation found that Kim's killers used the military-grade nerve agent VX.