Motorists reminded to be more careful on the road

SEREMBAN: Motorists have been reminded to be more careful when on the road, and obey traffic rules to avoid accidents.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) said defensive driving could help avoid collisions, and potentially save oneself from being hurt.

"But sometimes, we fail to follow the traffic regulations, and this courts and causes accidents," he told reporters here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the accident near Kuala Pilah yesterday, which left eight people killed, and another injured.

Mohamad said drivers should also take a good rest before driving to ensure full concentration on the road.

"They (drivers) need to be rested and should sleep adequately, especially during Ramadan, where many feel sleepy. On top of that, long-distance travel also requires more concentration on the road.

"Besides that, we must also ensure that our vehicles are serviced and in good condition before a long journey. It's okay to be slow but get to the destination safely ... we shouldn't hurry," he said.

Elaborating, Mohamad said Jalan Bahau-Keratong (where the accident occurred) was a straight road, and although it was not as big as a highway, one could be tempted to speed on the stretch.

Asked whether the road would be enlarged or widened, he said that it was a federal road, and it was up to the relevant ministry to study the matter. — Bernama