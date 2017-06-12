Police seize 67 motorcycles involved in illegal racing near Butterworth

Posted on 11 June 2017 - 05:54pm Last updated on 12 June 2017 - 08:06am

BUTTERWORTH: Penang police issued 289 summonses for various traffic offences and seized 67 motorcycles during a special integrated operation at Lebuhraya Lingkaran Luar Butterworth, here this morning.

Seberang Prai North (SPU) police chief ACP Azmi Adam said the special operation that started at 12 midnight and lasted until early morning was focused on motorcyclists, especially those involved in illegal racing.

"During the special operation, 315 motorcyclists were screened. A 20-year-old was also detained after testing positive for drugs," he told Bernama, here today.

He said among offences recorded during the operation included illegal modification, expired roadtax, expired driving licence or driving without a valid driving licence.

Azmi said 67 police personnel, 16 enforcement officers from the Road Transport Department and Majlis Perbandaraan Seberang Prai were involved in the operation. — Bernama