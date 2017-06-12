Putra Malaysia helps single mothers at Ramadan bazaars in Kelantan

KOTA BARU: A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Putra Malaysia has taken the initiative to help single mothers sell their cooked food at chosen Ramadan bazaars in the state, by buying up the goods for distribution to the public, free of charge.

Putra Malaysia (Kelantan branch) head, Ahmad Amiruddin Ahmad Nizirin said the move was to ensure single mothers could receive the proceeds from the sale of the food fast and be able to break the fast with their children and loved ones at home.

"There are single mothers who are forced to sacrifice their time with the children as they have to leave them at home, especially those who are still small, to do business and earn a living throughout Ramadan.

"We do not want to see single mothers breaking their fast at their stalls (without their children), just so they can complete the sale of their goods," he told reporters after distributing food to visitors at the Taman Bendahara Ramadan bazaar in Pengkalan Chepa here yesterday.

The bazaar is the third visit by the NGO, following Machang and Tanah Merah since early Ramadan.

According to Ahmad Amiruddin, the tour programme to selected Ramadan bazaars will end by this month and the NGO expects to distribute food sold by single mothers to about 1,000 bazaar visitors.

"We usually go early to the Ramadan bazaars to know whether there are single mother traders there. Some sell drinks and traditional delicacies," he said, adding that Putra Malaysia had 700 members in the state.

Meanwhile, single mother, Wan Maznah Wan Jusoh, 47, who sells traditional cakes was grateful her stall was chosen by the NGO.

"Now, I can enjoy 'iftar meals with my five children who are at home," said the trader from Kampung Pengkalan Nangka, Pengkalan Chepa here. — Bernama