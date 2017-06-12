PWD engineer detained for alleged power abuse

JOHOR BARU: An engineer with the Kulai District Public Works Department was detained today for allegedly abusing his power and post.

The 38-year-old suspect was detained at about 1pm when he went to give his statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters office here.

According to a source, the suspect had awarded several cleaning and grass-cutting projects, worth nearly RM20,000, at several locations in Kulai to his brother.

The case was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said that the suspect would be charged with the offence at the Johor Baru Special Corruption Court tomorrow. — Bernama