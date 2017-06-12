Rare Apple sneakers to auction for US$15,000

A RARE pair of white lace-ups stamped with the original Apple logo take us back to the days before Apple became cool. And now that Apple is unquestionably cool, this pair of shoes, exclusively designed for employees of the computer firm in the early '90s, looks set to fetch tens of thousands of dollars.

Bidding starts at US$15,000, but the event's organiser, Heritage Auctions, estimates the value of the pristine pair of US size 9 1/2 at US$30,000.

Sunday's auction will feature other cult sneakers, including a 22-piece collection of vintage Nike Air Jordan models, and recent editions from Kanye West's highly popular Yeezy Boost OG range for Adidas.

A signed pair of Nike Air Yeezy will set bidders back at least US$1,000 while a worn and signed pair of Chicago Bulls sneakers is currently bidding for US$5,500.

Several pairs of paint-splattered-effect Nike x Mr. Brainwash high tops and lace-up are also being auctioned off at the event. — AFP Relaxnews