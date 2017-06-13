10-year-old boy burns face trying to light up homemade bamboo cannon

KEPALA BATAS: An attempt to light up a "meriam buluh" (homemade bamboo cannon) ended badly for a 10-year-old boy when he burnt his face during an incident at Sungai Lokan, here, last Friday.

During the 7pm incident, the boy was trying to light the bamboo cannon using a lighter when it caught fire.

"It is understood that the boy was attempting to fire the cannon in the presence of several teenagers and adults at the scene.

"However, the fire spread quickly and burnt his face," a source said.

The source who refused to be named said the victim who was writhing in pain was eventually brought home by several people before he was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment before being sent to Penang Hospital.

The victim who is the third of four siblings is reported to be in stable condition.