Airlines that breach consumer protection code could face hefty fines

KUALA LUMPUR: Airlines which breach the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 are looking at the possibility of a RM200,000 fine when a penalty clause comes into force later this year.

"The code applies to any airline operating into or out of Malaysia and all airports in Malaysia are required to comply with the code," said Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) consumer affairs director Pushpalatha Subramaniam (pix).

"Airlines will face the possibility of being fined up to RM200,000 but the fine will depend on the severity of the breach of the consumer protection code," she told theSun.

"It is not the intention of Mavcom to burden airlines for their failure to comply with the code, but come the third quarter of this year, the penalty clause will kick in."

Mavcom had deferred implementation of the penalty to the third quarter of this year to give airlines time to get their house in order.

"Airlines have been given more than a year, or what is known as a 'shadow period', to put in place personnel and practices to deal with complaints from their passengers," Pushpalatha said.

She said the code is beneficial for both sides as it protects the passenger while at the same time encourages airlines to provide better service.

On a related matter, she said Mavcom has just released its inaugural consumer report, where it had managed to resolve 95% of a total of 1,639 complaints from March 2016 to February this year.

Most of the complaints were on airlines, with the highest number of complaints being on Rayani Air, while a small number (seven) were lodged against airports.

She pointed out that the commission will not be taking sides and will ensure everything is done in a just and fair manner.

"When we receive a complaint we study it to see if it is justified or unreasonable. If action is warranted, we will contact the airline to get it to resolve the matter," she said.

As part of Mavcom's engagement with all stakeholders to ensure they provide the best possible service to consumers, it will meet all airlines quarterly to discuss consumer issues.

She said Mavcom had also introduced some new regulations that go beyond the Montreal Convention, rules relating to the international carriage of passengers, baggage and cargo, such as better protection for disabled people.

For example, based on Mavcom rules if a wheelchair is damaged, the airline must bear the responsibility and provide the passenger the cost of a new wheelchair and not the value of a used one.