Bangladeshi man killed, dismembered

ALOR STAR: A Bangladeshi man was found brutally murdered with dismembered parts of his body stuffed in three plastic sacks in a house in Kampung Pengkalan Lebai Man, Sungai Petani, early today.

Kedah Police chief Datuk Asri Yusoff said the body of Azad Late Late Mofyan Uddin, 38, was discovered by the police after his 31-year-old girlfriend sought help from policemen at the Kuala Muda District Police headquarters to look for him at the house at 1am.

"Last Saturday, the woman went to meet Azad Late but his two housemates, who are also Bangladeshis, barred her from entering the house.

"At that time, the woman spotted injuries on the hands of one of the housemates," he told a press conference at the Kedah Police headquarters here.

Asri said the semi-detached house was locked when the police arrived there and they instructed the woman to open the door using the spare key she had with her.

He said an inspection led to the discovery of a foul smell and blackish water seeping from the back of a kitchen cabinet.

"A check underneath the kitchen cabinet revealed three tied up plastic sacks containing dismembered parts of a human body. The remains were chopped using a sharp weapon. However, the police did not find any weapon in the house," he said.

He said the two housemates, aged 37 and 50, had gone missing and the police were on the hunt for them.

The dead Bangladeshi had been a construction worker and had lived with his two housemates over the past five months. The motive for the murder was still being investigated, said Asri.

The body was taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here and the number of dismembered parts could only be ascertained after the autopsy, he said.

Police urged the two housemates and members of the public with information on the duo to come to any police station to facilitate the investigation. — Bernama