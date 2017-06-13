Bursa Malaysia ends lower

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended lower today, weighed down by selling activities in selected heavyweights led by IHH Healthcare.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.45 points to close at 1,784.44 from last Friday's 1,788.89.

The key index, which opened 0.81 of-a-point higher at 1,789.7, moved between 1,784.31 and 1,793.01 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 557 to 349, with 375 counters unchanged, 498 counters untraded and 29 others suspended.

Volume appreciated to 2.05 billion units valued at RM2.57 billion from Friday's 1.91 billion units valued at RM2.22 billion.

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries were closed on Monday in conjunction with the Nuzul Al-Quran holiday.

IHH Healthcare trimmed eight sen to RM6, MISC declined 13 sen to RM7.30, Genting shed 11 sen to RM9.65 and Genting Malaysia went down seven sen to RM5.63.

Among other heavyweights, Sime Darby gained two sen to RM9.61, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM9.57 and RM20.38 respectively, while TNB eased two sen to RM14.38.

Actively traded stocks included Priceworth which gained three sen to 27 sen, Felda Global Ventures improving seven sen to RM1.73, Asia Bioenergy slipping one sen to 17 sen and CIMB easing two sen to RM6.61.

The FBM Emas Index declined 34.4 points to 12,730.29, the FBMT100 Index slid 34.27 points to 12,368.87, while the FBM Emas Syariah Index was 36.02 points lower at 12,979.12.

The FBM 70 depreciated 54.98 points to 15,200.84 and the FBM Ace slid 29.46 points to 6,352.77.

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index rose 1.53 points to 16,791.55, the Plantation Index inched up 0.95 of-a-point to 7,937.39, while the Industrial Index lost 14.02 points to 3,289.74.

Main Market turnover increased to 1.35 billion units worth RM2.43 billion from the 1.25 billion units worth RM2.06 billion recorded on Friday.

Volume on the ACE Market improved to 475.75 million units valued at RM113.99 million from 399.87 million units valued at RM111.03 million previously.

Warrants declined to 209.13 million units worth RM21.07 million from 230.65 million units worth RM29.69 million.

Consumer products accounted for 89.84 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (383.19 million), construction (89.58 million), trade and services (389.91 million), technology (49.28 million), infrastructure (11.06 million), SPAC (1.92 million), finance (114.88 million), hotels (2.24 million), properties (148.64 million), plantations (58.95 million), mining (32,700), REITs (10.39 million) and closed/fund (22,400).

The physical price of gold as at 5pm stood at RM167.19 per gramme, down RM1.94 from RM169.13 at 5pm last Friday. — Bernama