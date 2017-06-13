Ex-army corporal charged with human trafficking

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A former army corporal was charged at two Magistrate’s Courts here with trafficking 15 Myanmar nationals into the country.

Mohd Asri Nordin, 37 was alleged to have committed the offences at Mukim 18, Kubang Ulu, Kubang Semang at about 10.45pm on May 22.

He was charged under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007, which carries a maximum of 15 years’ jail and fine or both. No plea was recorded from the accused.

MORE TO FOLLOW