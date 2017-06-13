Former True Fitness staff, members lodge complaint with IRD

PETALING JAYA: A group former staff and members from True Fitness came together today to lodge a complaint with the Inland Revenue Department.

Former staff are crying foul over unpaid salaries as well as commission, sum owed to each individual ranging between RM5,000 and RM15,000.

Shahrul Hamiri Sharuddin, manager at True Fitness Taipan branch said they would like to discuss with the IRD the best solution to get the money that is owed to them by True Fitness.

"We will discuss with IRD first. We need our money. Most of us are left jobless this fasting month and we don't know what to do for Hari Raya. We will lodge a police report on the matter as well," he told the media in front of Wisma Consplant 2 today.

Shahrul said there was no prior notification before June 10 and only a WhatsApp message sent to the work group informing employees not to come to work on the day.

"We suspected something was amiss as the company seemed to be on a decline. Vacancies at the branch were not filled, equipment that needed repair or replacing was not done but when we asked about it, we were told there wasn't a problem and it is business as usual," he said.

"All attempts to contact the higher management has been futile since. We were not even allowed into the premises to collect our belongings that were still inside."

