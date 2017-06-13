KPDNKK lists 21 items under price control scheme for Aidilfitri

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has listed 21 items under the Festive Season Price Control Scheme for the coming Hari Raya festive season.

Announcing this today, Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the prices would be effective from June 17 to June 30.

The controlled items are live chicken, standard chicken, super chicken, Grade A, B and C eggs, local beef, imported beef, imported buffalo meat, red chilies, tomatoes, imported round cabbage , whole coconut, grated coconut, shallots, imported onion, garlic, imported potatoes, Indian mackerel, sardine and albacore tuna.

Hamzah said the law under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 required traders to sell these controlled items at not more than the ceiling price fixed by the government and they had to attach pink price tags on them to differentiate from other items.

"Stern action will be taken against traders who fail to comply with the regulations. Individuals can be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed up to three years, or both, or issued a compounds of up to RM50,000 while organisations/companies can be fined up to RM500,000 or issued a compound of up to RM250,000.

"For the offence of not fixing the pink price tags on the controlled items, offenders can be fined RM10,000 or issued a compound of RM5,000 while companies can be fined RM20,000 or issued a compound of up to RM10,000," he said.

He added the ministry's enforcement officers will be deployed at specific locations throughout the country to ensure compliance of the price control scheme.

"Comsumers can report errant traders to e-aduan@kpdnkk.gov.my or call 1-800-886-800.