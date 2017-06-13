Man, three children killed in Tambunan road accident

TAMBUNAN: A man and his three children died while his wife was badly injured after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into the rear of a lorry near here yesterday, police said today.

Keningau Police chief DSP Ahmad Jawila said the dead were Simon Sadi, 29, his son Aron, six, daughter Selvy, four, and a two-year-old son who had yet to be identified.

Simon's wife, Suzana Damiaus, also 29, suffered serious injuries and was sent to the Tambunan District Hospital by passers-by, he said, adding that she was subsequently transferred to the Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

He said the accident happened in Ulu Da'ar at 6.45pm when they were returning home after visiting a family in mourning over a death in Kampung Sungai Tambunan. — Bernama