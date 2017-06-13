Nasyrul Quran, world's 2nd largest printing complex begins operations (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Ahmad Zahid said the complex's operations would be able to meet the domestic and global need for copies of the Quran as the Muslim population was expected to reach three billion out of the world's total of nine billion by 2050.

He said out of the Muslim population, a small percentage might not be able to buy a copy of the Quran and so Nasyrul Quran could play a role by endowing the holy book to the needy.

Ahmad Zahid said Nasyrul Quran was targeted to print one million copies of the Quran each year, with 70 per cent for domestic use while the rest could be contributed to other countries in need of it.

"This is the aspiration and commitment of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as most countries contribute to the development of Islam by building mosques and institutions but not all use the same avenue as Najib's by printing and distributing the Quran widely for free," he said.

On the wakaf Al-Quran or endowment programme, the deputy prime minister said the idea which came from Najib and implemented since 2007, was aimed at collecting funds to print the Quran to be donated to countries with poor Muslim minorities and others within Malaysia and outside in need of the holy book.

At today's event, Ahmad Zahid also announced receiving a contribution of RM2 million from Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, and a foundation and an individual for the purpose.

Besides Tengku Adnan, present at the ceremony was Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom. — Bernama