Newborn baby boy abandoned near 'cendol' stall

KOTA KINABALU: A newborn baby boy was found abandoned near a cendol stall in Jalan Salut-Kelapa Bakar near here today.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP M. Chandra said the baby was found wrapped in a piece of cloth inside a bag by the stall operator at about 12pm.

"Upon seeing something moving in the bag which was left near his stall, the operator went to check the bag before he found the baby in weak condition," he said in a statement here today.

Chandra said checks by a medical officer revealed that the baby was a newborn.

The baby was reportedly stable and now receiving treatment at the Tuaran Hospital, he said.

Chandra also said according to a nurse, the baby had infection as he was left abandoned in a dirty place, while the mouth and corner of the eyes had ant bites.

Members of the public with information on the case can contact investigating officer Insp Nur Shajida Shara at 017-7240402. — Bernama