Perodua Myvi prouction hits 1m

KUALA LUMPUR: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd's (Perodua) has surpassed one million units of its Perodua Myvi production since it was introduced in 2005.

President and CEO Datuk Dr Aminar Rashid Salleh, said it crossed the mark just last weekend, and continued to be Malaysia's top selling local car.

"The Perodua Myvi has set a new standard for us in terms of product offerings as well as customer expectations and a benchmark for all our future models.

"To commemorate this occasion, Perodua had a special "line-off" ceremony at its manufacturing facility in Sungai Choh, Rawang," said Aminar in a statement today.

He also said for first five months of 2017, the carmaker sold 81,900 vehicles, 5.9 per cent more than the 77,300 units sold in the same period in 2016.

"We estimate the total industry volume for the first five months to be around 233,700 units. Based on this, our market share for the year is currently at 35 per cent.

"The group is cautiously optimistic of achieving its 202,000 sales target for this year despite tough and challenging market conditions," he said.

Myvi are exported to Mauritius, Brunei, Singapore, the UK, Fiji and Nepal since 2006. — Bernama