Police look for sharp object used in the beating and sodomy of now brain-dead student

GEORGE TOWN: Police are searching for a "sharp object" believed to be used on an 18-year-old youth, who is brain dead after he was beaten up and allegedly sodomised last Friday evening.

Northeast district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said investigators were still scouring the site of the incident at Jalan Kaki Bukit, near here, for clues.

He said investigators were looking for objects like bottles or wooden sticks which could have been used on the victim.

Anuar said the suspects under police questioning denied inserting objects into the anus of the victim.

He said the fight started after a bout of teasing between both parties where words like "pondan" (effeminate) were used.

He added police have ruled out triad and gangsterism in the case which has shocked many.

"Checks will be carried out on the background of the suspects including their school attendance records," he said in a press conference today.

T. Nhaveen, 18, is in a coma and fighting for his life at the Penang Hospital after he was horrendously assaulted by a group while out buying burgers for supper with a friend.

His friend, identified as T. Previin, 19, also suffered injuries and has been warded for treatment after the 2am incident.

Police have since detained five youths, aged between 16 and 18, to assist in the investigations.

Two of the suspects are still in secondary school, another is studying at a private college while two others are unemployed.

Anuar said police have recorded the statement from doctors treating both victims as well as from Previin.

"He (Previin) is giving his full cooperation," he added.

Anuar said police were still investigating the cause for the burn marks on the back of Nhaveen which could be due to cigarettes.

"No report has been lodged so far," he said in reply to claims the younger sister of Nhaveen was threatened by the suspects.

In a related development, assistant registrar Ahmad Tajuddin Zain extended the remand of the two secondary school students by another two days.

He also extended the remand order against the three other suspects by another three days after police made the application.

When contacted, an uncle of Nhaveen, R. Thiyagarajan, 50, expressed his hope justice will be served.

He said what happened was beyond bullying and no compromise should be given as a life was on the line.

Another relative, who declined to be named, said the victim was supposed to leave for Kuala Lumpur on Monday to further his studies.

"He (Nhaveen) was supposed to enrol into a music course but it is all for naught now," he said.

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh meanwhile urged police to investigate the case including for attempted murder and sodomy.

"The incident is most vile and seems to have been unprovoked. It is not merely a case of ragging or bullying as widely reported but quite possibly one of attempted murder.

"The incident must be investigated thoroughly for justice to be done not only for him but also his family," he said in a statement adding that he and Seri Delima assemblyman RSN Rayer were prepared to assist the family.