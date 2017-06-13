Ringgit ends marginally higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended marginally higher against the US dollar today on mild buying interest and in line with the uptrend of its regional peers, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 4.2610/2640 against the greenback from last Friday's close of 4.2635/2665.

A dealer said investors were waiting for the US Federal Reserve meeting which was expected to raise its benchmark interest rate and signal the pace of further increase in 2017.

Besides that, the Bank of England, the Swiss National Bank and Bank of Japan would also be holding their meeting this week.

FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed, said the Fed was the only central bank poised to increase rates for the second time this year, while other central banks would remain on a standstill.

"The greenback had been in a downtrend since the beginning of the year and fell below post-election levels. This explains that monetary policy, although having substantial influence on currencies' direction, is still one of many factors.

"If in the long run US treasuries remain under pressure, it means investors do not believe that inflation is returning, and more importantly, it is a clear signal that market participants are growing more sceptical towards the reflation trade, hence keeping the US dollar under pressure," he said.

Against a basket of major currencies, the ringgit was traded lower except against the British pound.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0837/0867 from 3.0795/0827 and depreciated versus the yen to 3.8701/8739 from 3.8615/8653 yesterday.

The local unit eased against the euro to 4.7749/4799 from 4.7628/7674 but increased to 5.4153/4200 from 5.4291/4351 compared with the British pound on Friday.

The foreign exchange market was closed yesterday for the Nuzul Al-Quran public holiday. — Bernama