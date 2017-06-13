Shahrir to discuss FGV crisis with Najib on Wednesday

KEMAMAN: Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad would meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak on Wednesday to discuss the best solution to resolve the Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) crisis.

Shahrir said during the meeting, expected to be held at the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya, various issues related to FGV would be discussed in detail.

"I have to meet the Prime Minister to know more details about the reports related to FGV because I am outside FGV because Felda is only a major shareholder in FGV. Maybe in the meeting, there will be suggestions and suitable recommendations, especially how to resolve the crisis before Hari Raya. We have about a week," he told reporters after a Ihya Ramadan Warga Felda bersama Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek and Felda chairman at Felda Kerteh 6, here today.

Asked if there would be a major revamp in the management of FGV and also calls for FGV chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad to resign, Shahrir said anything was possible.

"We will have to wait for the outcome of the meeting on Wednesday," he said.

Last Tuesday, FGV Group president/chief executive officer Datuk Zakaria Arshad was forced to go on leave with immediate effect, along with FGV group financial officer Ahmad Tifli Mohd Talha following a boardroom tussle between Zakaria and Isa Abdul Samad.

The crisis stemmed from late payment by Afghan company, Safitex, to Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd (DOP), an FGV subsidiary.

Apart from Zakaria, three others have been asked to go on leave, chief financial officer Ahmad Tifli Mohd Talha; Delima Oil Products senior manager Kamarzaman Abd Karim and FGV Trading chief executive officer Ahmad Salman Omar. — Bernama