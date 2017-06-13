Uber driver claims trial to outraging modesty charge

GEORGE TOWN: A 30-year-old part-time Uber driver claimed trial at Magistrate's Court to a charge of allegedly outraging the modesty of a Vietnamese woman passenger.

Muhd Sukri Ramli , a hotel supervisor in Tanjung Bungah, pleaded not guilty to using violence to outrage modesty of Tran Thi Thu Thuan ,43, in his car at 3.56pm in Paya Terubong last Tuesday.

Magistrate Catherine Nicholas granted RM6,000 bail with one surety while DPP Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin prosecuted.

Sukri was unrepresented. Nicholas fixed July 18 for mention.

The accused was beaten up by public and Vietnamese woman's husband in Paya Terubong last Wednesday over the indecent act.

The woman had earlier taken the ride-sharing service from Lintang Paya Terubong to Jalan Agryll at 3.55pm.

A report been lodged by victim alleging the driver unzipped his pants and flashed his private part.