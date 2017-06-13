We were not paid, say ex-employees of True Fitness Malaysia (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The sudden closure of a popular fitness centre here has left its employees in the lurch with many planning to lodge reports with the industrial relations department.

Several employees of True Fitness Malaysia today said they were not paid their salary since the beginning of the year.

"We hope to get what we deserve, which is our salary," said David Thoong, a former group exercise manager of the fitness chain's local operations.

"We have worked hard for the company. Days, weeks or even months of hard work but at the end of the day, they have not paid us a total of over four months' salary.

"We want this to be known locally and internationally, whereby to let people know how horrible they are in robbing their own employees' salary while expanding their branches in Singapore and China."

Thoong said he had not been paid since February. "Altogether, True Fitness owes me about RM10,000," he was reported as saying in a Facebook posting.

He resigned from the company in May after not receiving his pay for four months. He joined True Fitness last August.

In the posting, he said his official last day of service in True Fitness was June 7.

Thoong alleged that he got rude replies from the management when he inquired about his unpaid salary.

Another former employee, Ahmad Kamil, said he had not been paid since last January. "All together, it is close to RM15,000. I have a family to feed. How am I going to support my family?"

"I lodged a complaint the second month I did not receive my pay. I do not know about the other ex-employees. I hope they do the same, too. Every month, there were always at least a couple of people leaving the company. Now I know why," he was quoted as saying.

Another former employee Wan Fariza Wan Muhamad Zin said the director did not show up for work since last month.

"We had no direct face time with her at the office after that. Then, our office was abruptly shut down on June 10," she said. "I'm now into my sixth month of pregnancy. In my present condition, it is hard to get another job."

Attempts to reach the management today did not yield any response.

True Fitness Malaysia is a Singapore company and it had announced the closure of all its gym and spa facilities in Malaysia on its website on Saturday after having ceased operation in Thailand on Friday.

"The past few years have proved challenging, and unfortunately, the businesses are no longer financially viable due to evolving market conditions," True Fitness said in a statement on the site on Saturday.

Meanwhile another fitness centre, Chi Fitness has denied there was an agreement to transfer membership from True Fitness to it.

"In light of the recent True Fitness closure, we would like to clarify that we have no contract or arrangement to honour or takeover any commitment from True Fitness," CHi Fitness posted on their Facebook page today.

CHi Fitness said that it was approached by True Fitness to purchase 2,000 monthly passes to CHi gyms in Klang Valley (except Nexus and Bangsar Shopping Center branches) to be passed on to their members, but the sale has not been finalised.

"They have asked to purchase RM20,000 worth of one-month membership vouchers from us.

"There is RM20,000 (worth of vouchers) available and we have agreed to honour them over the period of two years," she said, adding that RM20,000 was an "arbitrary term" used during discussions," Ashley Paulus, CHi Fitness operation director was quoted as saying in local media.