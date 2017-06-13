Woman who abused six-year-old grandniece with back scratcher to be charged tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: A 62-year-old woman who was held by police last week after a video of her abusing her six-year-old grandniece went viral is expected to be charged for child abuse today.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Mohammed Azlin Sadari said yesterday police received orders from the Attorney-General's Chambers today to present the woman at the Petaling Jaya magistrate's court to face the charges under Section 31(i)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

The suspect who is in police custody under a remand order is expected to be taken to court in the morning.

She was arrested by Subang Jaya police late on June 5 at her house in Taman Puchong Perdana, just hours after the almost three-minute video of her abusing the child went viral.

The video which investigators learnt was captured in September last year by the suspect's friend showed the woman verbally abusing and whipping the child repeatedly with a back scratcher for spilling food on a dining table.

The child is seen crying out in pain but the woman appeared unsympathetic.

About 30 enraged people who had viewed the video showed up at the woman's house minutes prior to her arrest to vent their anger.

The child whose mother died of cancer when she was two and left with an uncle after her father remarried had been under the care of the suspect for over a year.