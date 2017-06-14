- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
April natural rubber output down 39.2%
Posted on 14 June 2017 - 12:04pm
PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's natural rubber production in April 2017 decreased by 39.2% to 48,889 tonnes as compared to the previous month, according to Department of Statistics.
The department said in a statement today, the main contributor of natural rubber production is from smallholding sector with a contribution exceeding 90%.
It said the average monthly price of latex concentrate and Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 were 640.69 sen per kilogramme (kg) and 719.25 sen per kg, declined by 12.5% and 16.7% respectively from March 2017.
Malaysia's natural rubber exports decreased by 0.1% to 59,437 tonnes as compared to March 2017. The five main destinations of natural rubber exports were China, Germany, Finland, Iran and US.
Domestic consumption of natural rubber decreased by 6% to 39,243 tonnes within the same period. However, rubber gloves industry remains as the main domestic consumer with consumption more than 70%.
At the end of April 2017, level of natural rubber stocks went down by 9.7% to 231,698 tonnes, it added.