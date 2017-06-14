April natural rubber output down 39.2%

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's natural rubber production in April 2017 decreased by 39.2% to 48,889 tonnes as compared to the previous month, according to Department of Statistics.

The department said in a statement today, the main contributor of natural rubber production is from smallholding sector with a contribution exceeding 90%.

It said the average monthly price of latex concentrate and Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 were 640.69 sen per kilogramme (kg) and 719.25 sen per kg, declined by 12.5% and 16.7% respectively from March 2017.

Malaysia's natural rubber exports decreased by 0.1% to 59,437 tonnes as compared to March 2017. The five main destinations of natural rubber exports were China, Germany, Finland, Iran and US.

Domestic consumption of natural rubber decreased by 6% to 39,243 tonnes within the same period. However, rubber gloves industry remains as the main domestic consumer with consumption more than 70%.

At the end of April 2017, level of natural rubber stocks went down by 9.7% to 231,698 tonnes, it added.