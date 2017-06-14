Be at airport 3 hours before departure to avoid Hari Raya congestion: AirAsia

SEPANG: AirAsia and AirAsia X have advised passengers travelling during the Hari Raya period to arrive at the airport earlier to clear all travel formalities and avoid the expected congestion due to the surge of travellers.

Passengers should arrive at the airport at least three hours before the scheduled time of departure for AirAsia flights and at least four hours earlier for AirAsia X flights.

AirAsia also reminded passengers to conduct self-check-in via web, mobile or kiosk services for a smoother journey at the airport. Web, mobile and kiosk check-in services are available 14 days and up to an hour prior to departure for all AirAsia flights and up to 4 hours prior to departure for all AirAsia X flights.

The self-service options including Self Check-In and Self Bag Tag are fully operational at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2), Langkawi International Airport, Penang International Airport, Senai International Airport, Kuching International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Sultan Abdul Halim Airport, Bintulu Airport, Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, Sultan Mahmud Airport, Labuan Airport, Miri Airport, Sandakan Airport, Sibu Airport and Tawau Airport.

For passengers with baggage to check-in, Baggage Drop counters close 60 minutes before flight departure for all AirAsia and AirAsia X flights. As congestion is expected at the security scanning, baggage clearance and immigration checkpoints during this holiday season, it is best to complete baggage drop and proceed to the boarding gate as early as possible.

Guests with group booking, reduced mobility or with special needs are only allowed to check-in at the counter and should allocate more time to clear all travelling formalities. AirAsia said its ground staff would be available at the airport to assist all guests with their travelling needs and to ensure a pleasant journey for everyone throughout the Aidilfitri celebrations.

Each passenger is only allowed one piece of cabin baggage (not larger than 56 x 36 x 23cm, including handles and wheels) and one laptop bag or handbag (no larger than 40 x 30 x 10cm) on-board and the total permitted weight for 2 pieces must not exceed 7kg.

All passengers are encouraged to pre-book sufficient baggage weight for more savings. Log on to 'Manage My Booking' to add more baggage weight allocation at airasia.com up to four hours before the scheduled time of departure or through the AirAsia mobile app on iPhone and Android devices, as well as the mobile site mobile.airasia.com.

It is also recommended that passengers book their meals online to ensure meals are served during their flights, as increased demand may result in insufficient meals available on the flights for on-board purchases. Pre-book meals are available up to 24 hours before scheduled departure time via 'Manage My Booking' as well.