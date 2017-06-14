Bursa Malaysia opens higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia rebounded to open higher this morning, tracking Wall Street's performance overnight, said a dealer.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.22 points higher at 1,787.66 from Tuesday's 1,784.44 after opening 4.89 points better at 1,789.33.

On the broader market, market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 183 to 75 while 179 counters were unchanged, 1,366 untraded and 29 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 84.71 million shares worth RM50.10 million.

JF Apex Securities said the FBM KLCI could turn positive today but remain below the resistance of 1,800 points following the positive performance in the US and Europe.

"The US markets rebounded overnight as technology counters reversed their recent declines. The European markets also advanced as the two-day Federal Reserve meeting commenced," it said in a note today.

On the scoreboard, the FBMT100 Index improved 20.04 points to 12,388.91, FBM Emas Index expanded 23.83 points to 12,754.12 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index appreciated 20.66 points to 12,999.78.

The FBM 70 increased 16.15 points to 15,216.99 and the FBM Ace went up 30.91 points to 6,383.68.

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index advanced 10.84 points to 16,802.39, Industrial Index gained 4.07 points to 3,293.81 and the Plantation Index was 20.21 points higher to 7,957.6.

Among heavyweights, Digi rose two sen to RM4.97 and MISC added three sen to RM7.33.

IHH Healthcare eased one sen to RM5.99, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 10 sen to RM24.66 and Westports Holdings fell three sen to RM3.82.

The actively-traded stocks this morning included Dagang Exchange and SKH Consortium, which gained one sen each to 59.5 sen and 13.5 sen, respectively, while Priceworth International inched up half-a-sen to 27.5 sen and JAG was flat at 13.5 sen.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM167.89 per gramme, up 70 sen from RM167.19 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama