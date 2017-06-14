Ensure sufficient balance in cards as reload booths will be closed: PLUS

PETALING JAYA: Motorists have been advised to reload their PLUSMiles or Touch 'n Go cards to ensure there is sufficient balance, when travelling during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays, as all 134 reload booths at PLUS toll plazas will be closed to allow for smooth traffic flow.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) had announced on Tuesday that the closure will be from June 22 until July 2.

According to a PLUS spokesman, the measure was aimed at reducing the potential congestion caused by motorists queuing up at the reload lanes, thus creating inconvenience for other motorists who do not need to top up their cards.

However, motorists can still reload their cards at customer service centres at selected toll plazas which will still be open as usual, from 7am until 10pm, including weekends and public holidays, he said.

"Additionally, the public can opt to top up their cards at 9,200 other locations nationwide, including automated teller machines (ATM), 24-hour convenience stores and petrol stations, including those operating at rest and service (R&R) areas along the highway," he added.

The spokesman added that PLUS is expecting traffic flow at the North-South Expressway to increase by 21% compared to normal days as most people will be returning to their hometown for the celebration.