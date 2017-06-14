Former army corporal charged with trafficking 15 Myanmar nationals into the country

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A former army corporal was charged at two magistrate's courts here for trafficking 15 Myanmar nationals into the country.

Mohd Asri Nordin, 39, was charged with trafficking eight Myanmar nationals at Mukim 18, Kubang Ulu, Kubang Semang about 10.45am on May 22, this year, before Magistrate Dianne Ningrad Nor Azhar.

In the court of Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap, he was charged with trafficking another seven Myanmar nationals at the same time, date and place.

No plea was recorded for all the charges and he appeared calm in both courts when the charges were read to him.

All the charges fall under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM)Act 2007 which carries a maximum 15 years jail and fine upon conviction.

DPP Muhammad Hafiz Hashim prosecuted the case in the first court while DPP Kamaliza Md Zain prosecuted in the second court.

Both courts fixed Aug 3 for mention.