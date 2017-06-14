Former Johor exco, two others charged with money laundering

JOHOR BARU: Former Johor state executive councillor Datuk Abdul Latif Bandi and two others including his son Ahmad Fauzan Hiltim were charged separately under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2012 (amendment).

Abdul Latif is alleged to have received laundered funds amounting to RM17 million between 2013 and December 2016, while his son Ahmad Fauzan is alleged to have received RM700,000 in the same period.

Property consultant Sharifuddin Abdul Raub was also charged for allegedly receiving laundered funds amounting to RM17 million.

All three claimed trial to the charges at the Sessions Court today.

In April, Abdul Latif and Sharifuddin claimed trial to 33 counts of graft amounting to RM30 million under Section 28(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

Abdul Latif was held on March 9 for allegedly aiding the illegal conversion of Bumiputra land to non-Bumiputra status for disposal at higher prices.