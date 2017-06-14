Govt to consult media on TN50

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will be taking input from the media in achieving the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) master plan, with dialogue sessions with the groups already in the pipeline.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said there was already a plan to allow for those in the media industry to engage directly with the government under TN50, which is aimed to set the path of Malaysia in the next 30 years.

Khairy, who is in charge of initiating TN50 dialogue session, added that Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak would be working in bringing the government and media practitioners into a same event.

"I understand he (Salleh) is making plans to organise a dialogue session with media practitioners. He had also invited me to be involved," he said, stating that the dialogue session would be held soon.

Khairy said this in a press conference after attending a TN50 dialogue session with sports athletes at the National Sports Council in Bukit Jalil here today.

The TN50 dialogue sessions, which are being held in various places nationwide, aim to gather the voice and aspirations of Malaysians in setting the foundation of the country for the next 30 years.

Khairy said he would also consider the proposal for the government to set up a special fund for athletes, akin to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), to be included in the TN50 report.

The proposal was brought up by national cyclist Mohd Azizulhasni Awang during the dialogue session earlier.

Khairy added the fund could be collected through contributions from the athletes and government.

"The idea to set up such a fund can be considered. Let me look into the model to see if we can come out with something," he added.

Earlier during the dialogue session, Khairy said he did not want to see any obese people once Malaysia reaches the year 2050, if it aspired to become a healthy nation.

"I do not want to see any obese people by 2050. I want obesity to be eradicated, along with other health diseases such as diabetes and heart problems," he said.