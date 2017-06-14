Health Ministry and Mara get onboard the Negaraku initiative

PUTRAJAYA: The Negaraku initiative for the country's upcoming 60th Merdeka saw both the Health Ministry and the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) jump onboard the patriotic bandwagon, today.

Officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak at the Prime Minister's Office, here, the Negaraku initiative is a nationwide movement driven by Malaysians for all Malaysians with the objective of fostering unity among all and instilling the spirit of patriotism.

Also present were Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed among others.

In embracing the Negaraku initiative, the Health Ministry will be incorporating the Negaraku stickers on all its vehicles in phases throughout the country.

The ministry will also give out Negaraku logo badges to all its uniformed staff while setting #SihatNegaraku as the official hashtag for the ministry this year.

Meanwhile, Mara is embracing the Negaraku initiative by featuring its emblem as a special livery on 51 of Mara Liner Sdn Bhd's express buses and 237 rural buses.

Additionally 1,700 official vehicles and 533 Mara administrative centres will be adorned with Negaraku-themed decorations as well.