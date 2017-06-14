IGP admits knowing man in Malacca bribery case

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said that a man who had allegedly collected bribes from operators running illegal businesses that were channelled to the police, was known to him and his family.

According to the Sarawak Report, this man was the key 'intermediary' in a major police protection racket involving gambling dens and prostitution houses in Malacca and he was in direct telephone contact with Khalid.

In a press conference today, Khalid admitted that he and his family were all known to the man but firmly stated that he would never collude with any criminals operating illegal activities.

"Yes he (the man) is known to me and my family," he said.

"People who know me and my family members, if they do any illegal activities, they have to answer for it. In this case, this man, if he has done any illegal thing, in this case MACC is investigating, and me and my officers will give our full cooperation to MACC in this investigation," Khalid said.

"My officers and I are not involved in any illegal activities," he said after launching the road safety campaign for the festive season, Ops Selamat 11, here.

Khalid added his telephone number was known to everyone and he cannot keep track of everyone who calls him.

"My number is known to everybody. Everybody calls and messages me, sometimes I don't know who calls and messages. If you want, you can look at my phone bill," he said.

He said that articles by the Sarawak Report were just a way to tarnish his and the police forces' reputation in the country and added that this was not the first accusation hurled against him and his men by the 'whistleblower' site.

Khalid once again challenged its editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown to come down and prove all allegations made against him but said that she would not be guaranteed safe passage to the country.

"I will not guarantee her a safe passage. I won't assure that she will not be arrested either. If she wants to come, let her come and prove whatever accusations she has made," he said after launching Ops Selamat 11 in conjunction with the upcoming festive period today.

"She has made all kinds of noise, allegations and accusations, all of which are baseless," he said.

Rewcastle-Brown reportedly said that Malaysian police are free to see her in the UK if they wish to speak to her.