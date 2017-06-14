Man detained, over RM7k worth of firecrackers, fireworks seized

JOHOR BARU: Police arrested a man and seized various types of fireworks and firecrackers worth more than RM7,000 in a raid at a grocery shop here, last night.

South Johor Baru district police chief ACP Sulaiman Salleh said the arrest of the 27-year-old man in Taman Bukit Mutiara here at 10.30pm, was the result of intelligence conducted in the area.

A check at the shop found 127 boxes of firecrackers and 95 boxes of various types of fireworks were sold without a permit from the authorities.

"The seizure is valued at more than RM7,000 and the suspect was taken to the Bandar Dato Onn police station here to facilitate investigations under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957," he said.

Sulaiman said anyone found guilty could be fined not exceeding RM10,000 or jailed not exceeding seven months or both. — Bernama