Missing fisherman drowns at estuary of Sungai Paitan

SANDAKAN: A fisherman who was reported missing after going out to sea to catch fish was found drowned at the estuary of Sungai Paitan, Beluran today.

The body of fisherman Amiruddin Jakariah, 37, was found floating on the edge of a mangrove swamp at 7am by villagers.

Sandakan Maritime District (DM17) Operation deputy director Maritime Commander Mohd Khairul Anuar Abd Majid said the body was claimed by his family and the operation was concluded at 8am.

Amiruddin was said to have gone to sea alone to catch fish on Monday and did not return home yesterday and his family lodged a police report, he said in a statement today.

A villager who was returning home from crab hunting had seen the victim's boat at the estuary of Sungai Sidi at 10pm on Monday but did not stop by thinking the victim was sleeping in his boat.

The victim's boat was found washed up in the area yesterday.

Also involved in the search and rescue operation were firemen and the villagers of Kampung Babago. — Bernama