Myanmar national found dead with head injuries at construction site in Bukit Mertajam

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A Myanmar national was found dead with head injuries at a construction site in Taman Kerjasama, here today.

The body of Shabuddin Ibrahim, 25, was found in a pool of blood by members of the public at the construction site at about 1.30pm and was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortem.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said police found a hammer with blood stains not far from the body, believed to be the weapon used to attack the victim.

"Based on initial investigations, the victim was believed to have been killed by his fellow workers since police found the settlement deserted and workers are believed to have fled the area," he said here today.

He said the victim was an United Nations High Commission for Refugee (UNHCR) cardholder. — Bernama