Police detain mother of child with drug-taking apparatus

BUTTERWORTH: Police have detained the mother of a toddler who was seen in a viral video holding a tool which is believed to be used to administer drugs.

Kedah CID chief Datuk Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said the three-year-old boy was with the mother during the 1.30am arrest.

He said urine tests on the toddler was negative for drugs and he would be warded at the paediatric ward for observation.

He said hospital authorities have also taken blood samples from both of them for testing and the results are pending.

Mior said the 27-year-old suspect had claimed the tool was empty and void of drugs under questioning.

"She said she did that to hurt the feelings of her ex-husband," he said in a media statement today.

Mior said police were still looking for the boyfriend of the woman who is eight-months pregnant.

He said police have also contacted the Welfare Department for further action.

The viral video surfaced on Tuesday showing the toddler holding the device and with the voice of a man in the background asking the toddler if he liked the "feeling" of "it" and wanted more.

The post has been shared more than 11,000 times on Facebook while comments have been overwhelmingly negative.

Police are investigating the case for negligence under the Child Act 2001 where those convicted are liable to face a maximum 20 year prison sentence or maximum RM50,000 fine or both.