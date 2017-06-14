Police use 'iCOPS' camera to enhance Ops Selamat: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will utilise the Intelligent Compound Online Payment System (iCOPS) camera to enhance the effectiveness of the Ops Selamat 11/2017 from Sunday to July 2.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix) said the camera was able to detect the presence of vehicles by scanning the required registration number in the Hot list.

He said the camera was equipped with virtual loop and red infra settings that allowed registration numbers to be viewed more clearly.

"This equipment is effective and managed to increase summon collection during the foreigners' overdue summon operation and several arrests involving cases related to fake registration, cloned vehicles and fake road tax,' he said after launching the Ops Selamat 11/2017 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2017 at Menara TM here today.

Khalid said the police set up four subtecs (operation centres) in four main national zones to facilitate smooth operation throughout Ops Selamat.

He said the four subtecs are divided into northern zone at Sungai Petani Basic Training School, Kedah; central zone at General Operations Force (GOF) Batallion 3, Bidor, Perak; southern zone at GOF Batallion 6 Bakri, Muar, Johor and eastern zone at GOF Batallion 7 Bukit Galing, Kuantan, Pahang.

"Ops Speedtrap is also carried out in areas in which accidents occurred frequently and among the main offences committed by drivers are driving in the emergency lane, overtaking at double lines and using mobile phones," he said.

He said the public are also asked to fill the 'Balik Kampung' form which could be uploaded from the police official portal besides getting the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application in App Store and Google Playstore to channel crime related information through the smart phone.

The Ops Selamat themed 'Safe home, safe arrival to destination' also involves cooperation from the Fire and Rescue Department, Road Transport Department, PLUS, Malaysia Civil Defence Force and Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD). — Bernama