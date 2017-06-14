Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today on firmer buying interest in line with the uptrend of its regional peers, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.2560/2600 against the greenback from Tuesday's close of 4.2610/2640.

Senior Trader at Oanda, Stephen Innes, said the foreign exchange market was relatively quiet today ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting later today, to be followed by a press conference by the US Federal Reserve Chair, Janet Yellen.

However, Innes said, the market tone towards the ringgit remained positive and could be directly attributed to Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) measures to liberalise both bond and currency hedging rules.

"These actions reassured foreign bond holders that BNM is committed to provide liquidity for capital markets.

"While inflows still lag behind regional peers, local markets are gradually catching up with investors positioning for a further ringgit strength," Innes told Bernama.

The ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0850/0890 from 3.0837/0867 and against the British pound it declined to 5.4230/4285 against the British pound from 5.4153/4200 on Tuesday.

The ringgit appreciated versus the yen to 3.8614/8653 from 3.8701/8739 yesterday and rose against the euro to 4.7688/4746 from 4.7749/4799. — Bernama