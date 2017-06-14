RM1k raya bonus for Kedah civil servants

ALOR STAR: The 5,000 state civil servants in Kedah will be getting a special bonus of RM1,000 in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

State Secretary Datuk Bakar Din in a statement said the decision on the bonus payment was made at the State Executive Council meeting chaired by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

"The bonus will be paid before Aidilfitri which is expected to fall on June 25 (depending on sighting of the new moon and astronomy).

"The state government hopes this special assistance will lighten the burden of Kedah civil servants and that they may have a merrier Aidilfitri this year," he said.