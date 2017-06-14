Sabah APM receives five lorries, boat worth RM4m to beef up disaster ops

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) today received five 5-tonne lorries and a multi purpose Sealegs Amphibious boat to further beef up the department's operations in rescue operations and management as well as facing natural disasters.

The additional assets, worth RM4 million, and contributed by the federal government to complement the existing logistics and assets, were handed over by the Sabah State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman to five districts – Kota Kinabalu, Kudat, Keningau, Beaufort and Tawau in a function here today.

"The new assets and logistics are capable of further improving the mobility aspects and, hence, ensuring disaster operations such as floods are carried out more efficiently," Sukarti, who is also Sabah State Disaster Management Committee chairman, told reporters later.

He said the lorries and boat would also be mobilised for use in nearby districts in the event of any disasters on land, sea or river.

Meanwhile Sabah APM director Col (PA) Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin said with the new additional assets and logistics, the department now has 16 lorries and 46 boats. — Bernama