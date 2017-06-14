Senior citizen charged with child abuse (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: An elderly woman was charged with abusing a six-year-old girl by using a rotan (cane) to hit her face, body, hands and legs, at the Sessions Court here today.

V. Tanawali, 62, claimed trial to abusing the girl at a house at No.44, Taman Puchong Perdana, Jalan Mawar 1, Bukit Puchong, at about 11am, in September 2016.

The charge is under Section 31(1)(b) Child Act 2001, which is punishable with a fine of RM50,000 or with a jail sentence of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

The petite Tanawali, who was clad in orange lock-up attire, was seen wiping her tears before the case.

Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) V. Suloshani did not suggest any bail amount due to the nature of the offence committed and its seriousness.

Tanawali's lawyer Datuk Suraj Singh asked the court to set bail, saying that his client is a 62-year-old grandmother.

He said even if the prosecution is not offering any bail amount, the court can use its discretion to fix bail.

He said the principle of bail is to ensure the presence of the accused in court for trial.

"The accused would not run away and there is no evidence to show that she would run away," said Suraj, adding that his client was arrested in her house. He said the accused's husband will be the bailor.

He said the victim is under the care of the Welfare Department and does not live with the accused but when asked by the judge, the DPP said there is no information as to the whereabouts of the victim.

Sessions judge Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar granted RM10,000 bail in one surety and set July 14 for mention.

A video showing the elderly woman hitting the young girl had gone viral recently.