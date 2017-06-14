- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Senior US congressman shot at Virginia baseball practice
Posted on 14 June 2017 - 08:41pm
Last updated on 14 June 2017 - 09:40pm
Last updated on 14 June 2017 - 09:40pm
WASHINGTON: Senior Republican Congressman Steve Scalise was among several victims shot and wounded at a baseball practice ahead of an annual game between lawmakers in a Washington suburb, one of his colleagues said Thursday.
Fellow Republican lawmaker Mo Brooks told CNN that Scalise was shot in the hip, adding that at least two law enforcement officers and one congressional staffer were shot in Alexandria, Virginia.
Scalise, the majority whip who rallies Republican votes in the House of Representatives, "was not able to move on his own power. He was dragging his body from the second base infield to the outfield to get away from the shooter while all this firing was going on," Brooks said. — AFP