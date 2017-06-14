Sex education textbook for primary school shocks parents

A CHINESE sex education textbook for primary school pupils have parents up in arms over its explicit content. The book, published by Beijing Normal University, is in the spotlight after a Chinese mother from Hangzhou complained about it on microblogging website Weibo.

It has sparked much debate on social media, with parents expressing shock over how bold and explicit it is.

These are six reasons why parents are riled up over it:

#1 Calling a penis a penis

This is a case of calling a spade a spade, but graphic drawing the private parts of both sexes in the book are deemed too bold.

#2 Sex for dummies

No beating around the bush, as the book tells children how adults have sex with helpful illustrations on the act.

#3 Same-sex relationships and sexual fantasies

The book is gay-friendly with a dialogue between two pupils and a teacher.

The teacher’s reply: “The majority of people are attracted to the opposite sex, but there are also some people who feel attracted to the same sex. This is a completely normal phenomenon. We can’t discriminate against them.”

There is an illustration of a boy fantasising about another boy.

#4 How to use a condom

Parents question whether is this appropriate for primary school pupils.

#5 Child abuse

In a move to educate children about child sexual abuse, there are also illustrations on how children can protect themselves. The emphasis is not only on the more commonly reported abuse of girls by men but also of boys, by men and women.

#6 Gender Equality

Not an issue here.

Beijing Normal University, the publisher of the book, has been quoted as saying, “The textbooks are rigorously designed, tested, revised and checked. We have consulted with parents, students and teachers throughout the process. The need for sex education as well as child sexual development is hugely neglected (in China), as there is a lack of sex education in both family and school.”