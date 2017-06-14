Site supervisor fined RM10k for possession of pornographic VCD

KUALA LUMPUR: A site supervisor was fined RM10,000, in default six months' jail, by the Ampang Magistrate's Court here today for possession of 20 pieces of pornographic video compact discs (VCD) 13 years ago.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali meted out the punishment of Willy Yap, 30,who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Yap, who has a new-born child, was charged with committing the offence at at restaurant at Jalan Pandan Indah 4/6, Pandan Indah, Ampang Jaya, here at 3.45pm on May 18, 2004.

The charge, under the Film Censorship Act 2002, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim prosecuted. — Bernama