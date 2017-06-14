Sunway Group sets aside RM1 billion for five new hospitals

KUALA LUMPUR: In addition to the expansion of the Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway Bhd will be expanding its healthcare arm by allotting RM1 billion to construct five new hospitals in the next five years.

The existing medical centre is currently undergoing construction as part of an expansion plan to accommodate more beds. The expansion which will cost another RM300 million to RM400 million is slated for completion within the next two-and-a-half years and will see the number of beds increasing from the current 630 to 1000 beds.

One of the five future hospitals, located at Sunway Velocity is in the midst of construction and is expected to be completed by December 2018.

Subject to the approval of the Health Ministry, the group is also looking to construct two hospitals in Penang and one in Damansara and Ipoh respectively.

Meanwhile, Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah said the group might resort to listing its healthcare arm in the next few years.

"We will see. When the time is right," Cheah told reporters after the group's AGM here today.