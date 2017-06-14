Tanker lorry fire causes massive congestion on Cheras-Kajang Expressway

KUALA LUMPUR: A tanker lorry transporting palm oil caught fire today near the Taman Connaught exit of the Cheras-Kajang Expressway, causing massive traffic congestion for up to four kilometres.

The police had to divert road users to ease the traffic congestion on the highway following the incident at 10.15am as the lorry was going from Cheras Sentral to the city, said Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Khiruddin Drahman.

He said a fire truck with nine fire-fighters was sent to the scene from the Cheras Fire and Rescue Station.

"Upon arrival there, we found the left and right rear tyres of the lorry on fire and quickly sprayed foam to check the fire. The flames were put out at 10.45am," he said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said, adding that the cause of the fire and damage were being determined. — Bernama