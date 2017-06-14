True Fitness owes us RM66,000: Ex-staff (Updated)

One of True Fitness' former staff showing the text message sent to the work group informing employees not to come to work on the day. — Sunpix by Vathani Panirchellvum

A group of True Fitness ex-staff and members come together to lodge a complaint with the Inland Revenue Department at Wisma Consplant 2 on June 13, 2017. — Sunppix by Asyraf Rasid

The True Fitness outlet in Taipan USJ on June 10, 2017. — Sunpix by Adib Rawi Yahya

The entrance of True Fitness outlet in Taipan USJ on June 10, 2017. — Sunpix by Adib Rawi Yahya

PETALING JAYA: A group of True Fitness former staff and members today lodged a complaint with the Industrial Relations Department (IRD) claiming the fitness chain owes them RM66,098.67 in commission.

The former staff are crying foul over unpaid salary as well as commission owed to each, ranging between RM5,000 and RM15,000.

Shahrul Hamiri Sharuddin, former manager at True Fitness, Taipan branch, said they would like to discuss with the IRD the best solution to get the money owed to them.

"We will discuss with the IRD first, we all need the money back. Most of us are left jobless this puasa month and we don't know what to do for Raya. We will lodge a police report on the matter as well," he said in front of Wisma Consplant 2 today.

Shahrul said there was no prior notification before June 10, there was only a WhatsApp message sent to the work group informing employees not to come to work.

"We suspected something was amiss as the company seemed to be on a decline. Vacancies at the branch were not filled, equipment that needed repair or replacing was not done. But when we asked about it we were told there wasn't a problem and it is business as usual," he said.

"All attempts to contact the higher management has been futile since. We were not even allowed into the premises to collect our belongings that were still in there."

Records shared by the former employees show that True Fitness owes RM66,098.67 in commission to its staff in three branches – Taipan, Sunway Giza and Jaya 33.

In Taipan branch RM16,488.76 is owed to five staff, in Sunway Giza RM27.505.27 is owed to seven staff and in Jaya 33, RM22,104.64 is owed to six staff, according to them.

Shahrul added that in Taipan branch employees were paid their last month's salary but they are now fighting for their commission.

"It is not a small amount to forgo and the commission are from the sales that we worked hard to get."

Meanwhile, members of True Fitness who were told that their membership could be redeemed in CHi Fitness are now at a loss. CHi Fitness has released a statement saying that there was no agreement between the two fitness centres.

Meanwhile in PUTRAJAYA, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the ministry had received letters from True Fitness customers regarding their problems with the owners of the international gym chain.

When asked why did the employees wait for so long, Shahrul said his superiors told them to stay on through the rough period and support the company.

"Which we did, only now we are cheated of what is rightfully ours. What makes it worse is, members who we used to deal with keep calling us asking for clarification on the matter as they have also signed up for packages with the company. Whether we like it or not we have to answer their calls to clear our name and not to appear as we are in cohorts with the company."

Anthony Tan who has been a True Fitness member for more than five years said that his wife had purchased a lifetime membership only last year.

"She paid RM8,200 for each of us, making the total we have paid RM16,400. I don't know if we can get this money back," Tan said.

It is learned that the former company directors have now established a new company, Premium Renewable Energy located near by True Fitness's former office in Petaling Jaya.

Meanwhile in PUTRAJAYA, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the ministry had received letters from True Fitness customers regarding their problems with the owners of the international gym chain.

"Those affected can file in their claims against the company at the ministry's Tribunal For Consumer Claims which is established Under Section 85, Part XII Of The Consumer Protection Act 1999.

"However under the tribunal, complainants are only able to file for claims up to RM25,000 only," he said without revealing the exact number of complaints received from the customers.