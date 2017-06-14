True Fitness shutting us out, say ex-employees

PETALING JAYA: Ex-employees of True Fitness have not heard anything from the company in regards to the payment that is still owed to them.

Despite news reports quoting True Group saying all outstanding salary and commission to the ex-employees will be paid by June 19, the employees themselves have not heard anything yet.

"They have not been answering our calls or messages. We also found out about it through news articles," Steven Goh, a former personal trainer, told theSun.

He said that his colleagues have not heard from the management as well and are still puzzled how they will be receiving the payments if there is no direct communication from the company.

"In fact, when they approached the management to take their belongings which are still in the True Fitness premises which has been closed, they only got rude answers that they are still not allowed to enter the premises," he said.

David Thoong, former country manager, said that he received messages that the payment transactions are being processed with no further details given.

"The message was vague, only that the payments are being processed. There are no dates or payment mode given," he told theSun.

Wan Fariza Wan Muhamad Zin, former True Fitness's human resources executive, echoed the same grouses that employees are still kept in the dark about the payment settlements.

"We found out only through the media. We have not received any form of communication from the management," she told theSun.

Wan Fariza also said that when she tried reaching out to the management to collect some personal belongings left in the premises, she was told that they cannot enter as there are security concerns about items that are still left there.

"They are worried about things that are there, but we want to collect personal items like documents. A former employee has her passport stuck in there and she is not allowed to collect it," she said.

True Fitness Malaysia announced it was ending its three Selangor gym and spa centres located in Jaya 33, Taipan Subang and Sunway Giza, purportedly due to evolving market conditions on June 10.