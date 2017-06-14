Turn up the radio

FROM interviewing inspiring personalities to conquering her fear of heights with bungee jumping, it is all in a day’s work for FlyFM radio presenter Maggy Wang. Fans are tuning in every weekday from 10am to 2pm to listen to her. If listening to her voice is not enough, they can look forward to seeing her host online shows and lifestyle events around the city.

Proven by her thousands of strong followers on Instagram, her fans definitely want to see more of her. Not entirely surprising, considering the fact that the 24-year-old first broke into the local entertainment scene as one of the top eight finalists of the Miss Universe Malaysia 2012 pageant. Best described as beauty with brains, education always came first for her.

Prior to her stint at the local radio station, the small town girl moved to the city to pursue her study in a medical school. Unfortunately, her parents could not afford the high tuition fees and she ended up pursuing a double degree in Bachelors of Commerce and Bachelors of Communications with a minor in International Studies at a local university.

It was during the first year of her undergraduate studies that she was scouted to join the beauty pageant. She may not have won the title but it did open other doors for her. Now finally done with her double degree, her focus is on expanding her career and her new passion – fitness.

Tell us more about your experience doing the bungee jump for the first time.

I thought I was going to die! It was a race among the announcers, the one with least re-tweets on Twitter will have to be punished. I have a terrible fear of heights so that was probably the most insane thing I’ve ever done!

Share with us your most memorable show or interview session at FlyFM.

Meeting my first Hollywood celeb, Hailee Steinfeld, was extremely surreal but the one that I will always remember is my interview with piano prodigy, José André Montaño. He was born blind and with cerebral palsy and he’s only 12. I remember chatting with him and I was holding back my tears the entire time. It was a very humbling experience.

What does it take to be a radio presenter like you?

People always think what all radio presenters do is talk on the radio, but from my experience, it takes a lot of creativity, hard work, dedication, and passion to be a good radio presenter.

However, in today’s digital era, you don’t need to wait for an audition to showcase your talent. You can create your own door. Everything is online and publicly accessible. Stars are being scouted on social media. You just need to have the love and passion for it, unashamed of putting yourself in the public eye and keep showing the world your ideas.

You definitely have the look and personality for TV. Any plans to make the shift to the small screen?

Thank you, you’re too kind! Well, digital media is the new TV now, isn’t it? I have done quite a bit of hosting for some online shows but I’d definitely love to host for E! News and have my own talk show one day.

What do you like to do in your free time?

On my lazy days, I like to stay at home, spend time with my loved ones and just relax with a good book or my favourite TV series.

Otherwise, I’m usually working out at the gym and train BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu). I’m very much into health and fitness now.

I am currently pursuing my certification to become a fitness coach from the National Academy of Sports Science (NASM).